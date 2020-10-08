To the editor:
I’m reaching out on behalf of United Way of Northwest Vermont to ask for your input on community health and wellbeing. We are collaborating with the Larner College of Medicine at UVM and other United Ways across the state in asking Vermonters to share perspectives on their communities and their priorities for improving health and wellbeing for all people.
United Way is a community-driven organization; we respond to what’s needed and what people feel is most important. As we work with partners to help our community recover from the impacts of the pandemic, we are looking for your help in prioritizing the focus of attention and resources in the coming year.
Please share your input by completing this survey: bit.ly/3d6i9ao
We hope to hear from as many Vermonters age 18+ as we can. I encourage you to pass it along to your families, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and social networks. We have extended the survey deadline to allow for more responses.
We are grateful to the faculty and students at the Larner College of Medicine who are leading this survey project and making it possible for us to get input from our community during such important times. This is also a great learning opportunity for the medical students who will analyze the survey data and provide summary reports. Survey results will be shared widely with local organizations and community members in December.
Amy Carmola Hauf
Director of Community Impact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.