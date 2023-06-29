To the Editor:
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to celebrate the hundreds of foster, kinship and respite care providers in Vermont who provide safe, nurturing homes for children and youth when they can’t be at home.
It is with deep appreciation that the Family Services Division of the Department for Children and Families thanks them for their generosity, caring, and willingness to answer the call, no matter when it comes.
This year, the Burlington District Office held an appreciation picnic in Colchester to recognize families and individuals who step up to keep children safe, support parents and help families stay connected through difficult times. These foster and kinship care providers are opening their hearts and homes to children in need, some of whom they know and some who begin as strangers.
We are honored to work with these caregivers and their whole households, and we know that what they do is a critical part of how family services supports children, youth, and families in the Burlington area and beyond. This community of providers and caretakers is rich with love, laughter, and resilience.
Want to join our community of foster parents? There is always a need for more foster families.
If you are not sure that providing foster care is for you, you might consider providing respite. Respite is providing care for a set amount of time when kids in care are not able to be with their foster families — a few hours, a day, a weekend, or a week or two. Respite often provides foster parents with much needed time off, which helps them restore and maintain their energy and attention in the very best ways for the children and youth in their care.
For more information, visit fostercare.vt.gov.
Dan Evans
Assistant district director
Department for Children and Families,
Burlington District Office
