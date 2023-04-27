To the Editor:
After two years of bondage, I am free, having lost my school board seat on March 7, one of the best days of my life. However, my fear has become reality, and students of color continue to be ignored and marginalized.
On April 19, I attended my first South Burlington School District board meeting with a white-washed board. The same white-washed board that has existed since day one. During the meeting, chair Alex McHenry didn’t have an answer to my question concerning students of color.
His response was expected because he was one of the board members who didn’t protect my son after being racially harassed by teacher Stephen Barner. McHenry told me that he should have done more, and still, he ignores students of color.
How can a community member tell McHenry what he should be doing? The district’s students of color continue to be overlooked, but not all marginalized communities are ignored. Board member Kate Bailey is an advocate for LGBTQ communities.
One of the board’s focuses is overcrowded schools, in which two board members, Laura Williams and Bryan Companion, are involved. But what about our students of color? The new board dynamics have the inability to assimilate with students of color.
Board members visit schools for other tasks, but how many board members speak with students of color? Zero. Instead, they share information that makes them feel important but not connected to those students.
How many board members can empathize with students of color? Zero.
How many board members have children who have been or can be racially harassed? Zero.
How many board members have met with students of color and listened to what they have to say? Zero.
Shame on board members and some residents who would rather see a white-washed board instead of fighting for equity and inclusion. You cannot carry a torch when you have not been burned by the fire.
The perks of losing by 26 votes:
• No more governance rules created by and for the majority.
• No more sitting back and not speaking.
• Being a substitute teacher is one of the best positions in my life because I have daily student interactions.
One of the best perks is being able to create a team of parents and community members that aren’t bound by rules created for the majority. Isaiah Hines was the co-founder of the South Burlington High School Diversity Union. Hines was an honor student who challenged the district regarding the name of the school mascot, Rebels. Tyler Austin (a Caucasian student) spray-painted the turf and included Hines’ name. That same turf is the foundation of my team.
The final piece of the foundation is personal. My son, Jeremiah Childs, who was racially harassed by a teacher. Former superintendent David Young allowed my son to be hung by a noose from the Black Lives Matter flagpole because Barner (white privilege) was not punished.
Last month marked two years of injustice for Jeremiah, but now I can fight for justice. It is not over; it is the beginning.
I was created to fight using a method that guarantees a win.
Dr. Travia Childs is a former chair of the South Burlington School District School Board. She lost her bid for reelection in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.