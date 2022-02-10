To the Editor:
Wisdom is a virtue as is the ability to balance sometimes competing priorities, which are what makes a city councilor exceptional. Both describe Meaghan Emery, who has been an exemplary city councilor and we need her to continue representing the people of South Burlington.
There is a long list of accomplishments that Emery has helped South Burlington achieve, from supporting affordable housing and city services and cleaner/greener transportation choices to protecting sensitive natural areas from excessive development. After years of work planning commission, three of five city council members, including Emery and Tim Barritt, are about to enact a truly outstanding set of rules governing residential development.
Electing a competing single-issue focused candidate at this time would cause more irreparable harm to wetlands, forests and other current natural resources and turn the clock back on much needed reform. It also would not guarantee more units of affordable housing. That is largely in the hands of property owners and, to a certain degree, actions of the development review board.
So many people have mischaracterized the choices we have in local governance over housing issues. The question we face is not will we build housing; it is how we create the best choices for livable neighborhoods in a variety of settings and price ranges. Developers and real estate agents focus mainly on financially rewarding new large-scale home development. I am not aware of any who have considered work done in other cities to encourage economical and attractive infill and accessory use dwellings in existing low- to moderate-density neighborhoods.
We could use more quality, small builders to help serve this need. Alternative types of housing are a needed response to changes that often see more than one generation living in a single-family home that it wasn’t designed to accommodate. More seniors would also be able to stay in their homes if designed or modified to their needs and allow home sharing that promotes better mental and physical health.
I have followed the work of the Vermont Climate Council throughout 2021, and I can say with great assurance that we need a lot more of our government leaders to think toward the future in how we make decisions today. We cannot rely on old regulations and systems that thought only about how to pay today’s bills and about quick financial pay-back. We’ve mortgaged the next generation’s futures with short term thinking.
I hope we can all get behind Meaghan Emery’s forward-thinking approach that will help guide us to a healthier and productive future, for us and our amazing city.
Donna J. Leban
South Burlington
