For some people, especially our health care workers, first responders and those providing our food and maintenance support, this crisis is reducing their personal time. Others are gaining more personal time.
For those in the latter category, this can be one bright spot emerging from the pandemic. Some of us now have the time to slow down and just think.
Human beings possess, but often do not use, the ability to learn from the past. We all know the saying that if we forget the past, we will be doomed to repeat it.
The good news is that we now have the time to think about what behaviors got us into this mess…and most importantly, come up with a better plan going forward.
As many others, I’ve been thinking about physical survival. These thoughts led me to thinking about food — not what I wanted to eat today, but whether I’d be able to eat in the future.
A few years ago, I chaired a city committee called the Sustainable Agriculture (or SusAg) committee. We read and analyzed reports from experts who warned that our food system was in jeopardy mainly because food travels thousands of miles from fields in other states or countries to a typical American’s plate.
The experts warned that if something happened to disrupt this system, food would become extremely expensive, or might not even be available. They advised setting aside land to grow food closer to population areas. Last week I heard a news report on TV about a lack of field laborers to pick the crops in other states, and a shortage of truck drivers to transport the food which is still able to be harvested.
In 2013, the Sustainable Agriculture committee hired a UVM expert to assess whether South Burlington had the land to be able to grow enough food to feed the entire city.
The results showed that while we could not grow everything we currently eat (sadly, no chance of growing coffee beans) we did have enough land to grow food for most residents to survive. Since the study was written, our population has grown, and the available land has shrunk due to housing developments.
However, given what is happening now, perhaps we ought to take the SusAg report off the dusty shelf where it has been languishing, resurrect those food production plans, and enact them. We still have arable land. It’s not too late.
I know I will again be challenged by the special interest groups pushing more housing developments in the name of jobs, the economy, and affordable housing. Yet, across our country, we are seeing people dying in high density housing areas, and people surviving in areas fortunately to have wide open spaces.
We need clean air, clear water, and healthy food for our survival. Housing developments threaten all of these needs.
While we have the time, let’s think about what is truly necessary for our food sustainability and make plans to survive. The worst thing we could do is not learn from this crisis or pretend it won’t happen again.
If we think, if we are wise, we can plan for a safer and more sustainable future. This is food for thought.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington