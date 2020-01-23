There is an old saying in Vermont , “FIX IT UP AND MAKE IT DO”.
In the article there is “a loose cost estimate” of $55,000,000 (about 26% of the new construction estimate of $210,000,000) to repair the school’s infrastructure, but it has not been “fleshed out.”
The voters should have all options and associated costs available in order to make an educated decision, on town meeting day, to determine the best path forward.
Let us not overlook the fact that the $1500, annual tax increase over 32 years (in addition to your currant tax obligation) does not include normal increases in the town’s operating and school budgets...probably at least 5% annually, compounded. An impressive number and not for the faint of heart!
Richard M. Gaull
South Burlington