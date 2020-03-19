Prior to the town meeting vote on the proposed school project, I wrote to this page under the above caption. At that time, the board had a guesstimate of $55,000,000 to do infrastructure upgrades. I had encouraged them to fine tune that number and put that option on the ballot for the voter’s consideration. We know how that turned out.
The board presumably has a list of the deficiencies of the buildings provided by their professional planners. Here is a proposal which I believe would gain favor with the voters.
The board should consider prioritizing those projects, keeping in mind, of course, safety and compliance issues, and complete them over a number, perhaps, three to five years?
If some small bonding is required, the interest most certainly would be less than the $135,000,000 under the board’s original proposal.
Richard Gaull
South Burlington