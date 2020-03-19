Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.