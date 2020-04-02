Just read a great story about the Lake Placid Olympics in February 1980 and, of course, the U.S. Hockey Team’s sensational American Dream. Can’t believe it was 40 years ago and what a story it was when the U.S. was dealing with the Cold War with Russia and the Three Mile Island near meltdown in Pennsylvania.
I have a clear view of White Face Mountain at Lake Placid across Lake Champlain and always think back to that time when I gaze across the lake. Still sends chills up my spine when I recall Al Michaels shouting out, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”
The U.S. is a fantastic country. It does incredible things when it appears to be failing. As everyone likes to quote Churchill, I will too, “You can depend upon the Americans to do the right thing. But only after they have exhausted every other possibility.”
This pandemic will pass sooner than later, but we all need to first do the right thing!
Rich Terrasi
South Burlington