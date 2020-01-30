I couldn’t believe what I read. The magnitude of the proposed increase in our school taxes was hard to grasp. So, I asked some neighbors, re-read the articles in the paper, and even called The Other Paper reporter to make sure my understanding of the costs were correct. They are.
There are TWO school tax increases being proposed. One is for a new mega-school and one is for the annual school budget. Bottom line: it’s going to INCREASE the annual property taxes by $2,100 for someone whose home is valued at $350,000. AND, these taxes will continue for at least 32 years, as that is how long it is going to take to pay for the proposed mega-school! While the school board estimates construction of the mega school will cost $209 million that does not count the interest on the bank loan, which will make our actual tax bill $345 million—and that’s if there are no costs overruns (unlikely) and if they get a good interest rate. How does someone on a fixed income, or those struggling to make ends meet afford this? Only the ultra rich will be able to afford to live in South Burlington.
If the economic costs for this school proposal haven’t yet gagged you, then think about the environmental costs. Tearing down good schools because they aren’t deemed perfect— according to some opinions — is wasteful on a mammoth level. The destruction of the old schools and the building of a mega school will entail using massive amounts of fossil fuels, result in increased air, water, and soil pollution, increase fuel use and transportation costs because of traffic disruptions, produce mountains of waste, possible release of asbestos, etc., all of which will contribute to and accelerate climate change. Considering the planetary crises we are in, the new school proposal is environmentally irresponsible and dangerous to us and to our children. We should be using our money to repair, restore, maintain and sustain what we have — not tear down, throw away (there is no “away”) and build more.
I will vote against the new school proposal because of the economic and environmental costs it will inflict on all of us. For the sake of those who are economically struggling and for the sake of our environment, I urge you to join me in voting “no” on the new school proposal.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington