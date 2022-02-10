To the Editor:
I have known Meaghan Emery for more than 20 years. She has served as a thoughtful, principled and caring leader in South Burlington. She doesn’t just sit on the city council and vote on proposals brought before her. She helps South Burlington residents and others to actively participate as citizens by supporting their efforts on behalf of the community.
For several years, a group of citizens concerned about improving South Burlington’s fair and impartial policing policy have worked with our police chief to ensure that all those in our community, both citizens and noncitizens, would be treated fairly and respectfully by the department. We wanted to protect undocumented migrant workers from being turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for possible deportation.
This is an issue dear to Emery’s heart. However, she did not try to impose her views on our citizen’s committee. Instead, she helped us submit the resolution we were crafting to the council and then forcefully advocated on our behalf when the time came for vote. Thanks in part to Emery, the revised South Burlington fair and impartial policing policy proposal received unanimous support from the council.
We need city councilors who care about the rights of all members of our community and are respectful of the views of South Burlington residents. Meaghan Emery is such a person.
David Shiman
South Burlington
