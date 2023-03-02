To the Editor:
I am so appreciative that we have two excellent candidates for city council this year. Paul Engels is running for the two-year seat and Andrew Chalnick is running for the three-year term. I have had the pleasure of serving with both in various capacities.
Engels and I served together on the form-based code committee that helped design our new city center. His able chairmanship guided the group to a final proposal adopted by the city council and paved the way for our current development.
We also served together on the planning commission. I observed a keen interest in the needs of the community and a balanced approach to development and open space.
I served with Chalnick on the planning commission. From the get-go he was a huge asset to deliberations. He has an impressive ability to move the conversation, synthesize the thoughts and get us to action. His impressive credentials and life experiences will add enormous value to the critical thinking and decision-making processes of the council.
Experience and service count.
I encourage you to vote for Paul Engels and Andrew Chalnick for South Burlington City Council.
Ted Riehle
South Burlington
