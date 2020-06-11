Currently, our focus is on the ongoing pandemic. However, there is another issue plaguing our world.

Global warming.

Each day we pump carbon dioxide into the air, thickening the atmosphere and warming our planet. The average temperature of the Earth has risen 0.9 degrees Celsius since the late 19th Century. It may not seem like much, but this increase in temperature has led to rising sea levels, an increase in extreme weather events and the destruction of climate patterns and environments.

In order to preserve our planet for future generations, we need to reduce our carbon footprint.

But how can we make a difference?

We can reduce our carbon emissions by adopting a plant-based diet, eating vegetarian a few times a week, or at least reducing our consumption of beef.

A Time magazine article from 2016 states that livestock accounts for 14% of all carbon emissions and could account for 50% of it by 2050. A vegetarian diet cuts those emissions by 63%. Simply eating less meat can slow warming.

In addition to increasing carbon emissions, raising livestock requires huge portions of land. According to the United Nations, 30% of Earth’s landmass is dedicated to the production of meat, dairy and egg products. Creating this space requires the clearing of forests, destroying trees that soak up carbon dioxide, releasing more of it instead. Eating less meat can reduce the demand for these products, saving trees and decreasing emissions.

For many people, meat is a necessity in most meals. However, even eating vegetarian once or twice a week is beneficial as it decreases some demand for meat products.

Just cutting beef from one’s diet can make an impact. Beef requires 28 times the amount of land it takes to produce pork or chicken while releasing five times the greenhouse gas emissions. For those still hesitant to cut out meat, a variety of vegetarian options and meat alternatives exist.

The Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods companies create plant-based meat substitutes that have the same taste and texture, making the transition towards a plant-based diet easier.

I hope I have inspired you to take action, whether you begin to limit the amount of meat you eat or choose to go fully vegetarian. Although small actions may not seem like they have much of an impact, every little step added together creates change. I encourage everyone to find ways to reduce carbon emissions to save our environment.

Keller Dorgan

South Burlington

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.