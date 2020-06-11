Currently, our focus is on the ongoing pandemic. However, there is another issue plaguing our world.
Global warming.
Each day we pump carbon dioxide into the air, thickening the atmosphere and warming our planet. The average temperature of the Earth has risen 0.9 degrees Celsius since the late 19th Century. It may not seem like much, but this increase in temperature has led to rising sea levels, an increase in extreme weather events and the destruction of climate patterns and environments.
In order to preserve our planet for future generations, we need to reduce our carbon footprint.
But how can we make a difference?
We can reduce our carbon emissions by adopting a plant-based diet, eating vegetarian a few times a week, or at least reducing our consumption of beef.
A Time magazine article from 2016 states that livestock accounts for 14% of all carbon emissions and could account for 50% of it by 2050. A vegetarian diet cuts those emissions by 63%. Simply eating less meat can slow warming.
In addition to increasing carbon emissions, raising livestock requires huge portions of land. According to the United Nations, 30% of Earth’s landmass is dedicated to the production of meat, dairy and egg products. Creating this space requires the clearing of forests, destroying trees that soak up carbon dioxide, releasing more of it instead. Eating less meat can reduce the demand for these products, saving trees and decreasing emissions.
For many people, meat is a necessity in most meals. However, even eating vegetarian once or twice a week is beneficial as it decreases some demand for meat products.
Just cutting beef from one’s diet can make an impact. Beef requires 28 times the amount of land it takes to produce pork or chicken while releasing five times the greenhouse gas emissions. For those still hesitant to cut out meat, a variety of vegetarian options and meat alternatives exist.
The Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods companies create plant-based meat substitutes that have the same taste and texture, making the transition towards a plant-based diet easier.
I hope I have inspired you to take action, whether you begin to limit the amount of meat you eat or choose to go fully vegetarian. Although small actions may not seem like they have much of an impact, every little step added together creates change. I encourage everyone to find ways to reduce carbon emissions to save our environment.
Keller Dorgan
South Burlington