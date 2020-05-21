What a difference a year makes – that is why I am voting against the South Burlington School budget increase.
South Burlington, like much of Vermont, depends heavily on people from other states spending time and money in Vermont. Whether these people are tourists or college students, spending from this demographic contributes greatly to employment and tax revenue.
Until March 2020, the South Burlington economy was going well. As an example, just last May, the University of Vermont graduated the class of 2019. That weekend, the Champlain Valley was thriving. Hotel rooms rented at a premium price and were virtually sold out. Restaurants were packed with visiting families and celebrating students. Each sale in South Burlington added to the bottom line of local workers and business owners. Each sale added to the government coffers in sales tax and rooms and meals taxes.
Fast-forward one year and that prosperity is gone. No one is visiting to celebrate graduation. No one can say with any certainty when that prosperity will return. Governor Scott is advising tourists to stay away “for now.”
Will tourists return for leaf-peeping season? Will UVM students return for fall semester? If so, to what capacity? Will winter-enthusiasts return for the 2020-2021 ski season? Will local restaurants remain viable if seating capacity is capped at 35-50% of maximum?
South Burlington residents should wait until these answers are known before taking on more debt in the form of a property tax increase.
Town Meeting Day 2021 is only nine-and-a-half months away. By then, there will be a more clear-cut picture of the local economy. It is irresponsible to ask South Burlington taxpayers to shoulder more of a tax burden before they can evaluate the recovery.
William Embick
South Burlington