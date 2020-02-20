A nearly lifelong South Burlington resident (my family moved to town in 1985), I’m stunned by much of the vitriol that’s surrounded city politics the last few years. As campaigns and issues have become more ideological, we’ve seemingly become less tolerant of people with opposing viewpoints, and allergic to any form of compromise. We’re increasingly willing to do whatever it takes to push an agenda item through, even if it risks causing real harm to our neighbors on the other side of an issue. We’ve forgotten that all of us who live in South Burlington – even those who side on the opposing side of an issue - want to make South Burlington better. Not only has this made it more difficult to advance any meaningful change, but also it’s made the city a less desirable place to live, raise a family and do business.
Enough is enough.
If we – South Burlington’s citizens – are going to realize our city’s potential, we’re going to need to work together. Doing so requires leadership that is willing to address the concerns of constituents on both sides of an issue. Matthew Cota provides this kind of leadership. Matt’s experience affords a balanced perspective on many of the issues our city is facing, including affordability, economic growth, density and our role in protecting the environment. His balanced, inclusive approach will result in policies that consider all of the factors in play when developing and instituting policies and will give a voice to citizens who have valid, concerns about some of the more ideological approach to governance seen over the last few years.
Bottom line: His approach will lead to better decisions that will benefit everyone who lives here.
I’m voting for Matt Cota on March 3. I hope you’ll join me.
Tyler Barnes
South Burlington