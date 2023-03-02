To the Editor:
I support Paul Engel’s candidacy for the South Burlington City Council. I have known and admired him for over 30 years. He has dedicated his life to civic engagement. In the 1980s in Johnson, he volunteered as a community organizer in support of people with disabilities. Ten years later, he was on hand in Washington for the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. He has continued civic engagement in South Burlington.
Engels was elected to the South Burlington City Council in 2011. At that time, the city center was still in its infancy. His advocacy for form-based code is on display in what we now enjoy on Market Street. He currently serves as a member of the planning commission and the charter committee. In the latter capacity, he is advocating to increase the membership of the city council and elect councilors representing legislative districts. This is not a new idea. It has been discussed on several occasions since the late 1980s. With the increase in our population, the costs of campaigning and the benefits of personal representation, Engels believes this is an idea whose time has come.
I respect his judgment, his openness to change and his commitment to South Burlington. When you cast your ballot, please vote for Paul Engels for city council.
Robert L. Walsh
South Burlington
