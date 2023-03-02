To the Editor:
Here’s a tip: Vote for Paul Engels to the city council.
He’s served South Burlington for many years, first as a city councilor and later as a member of the form-based-code committee. He contributed to the development of design standards by which new construction is determined. He has a genuine interest in listening to all perspectives and considering them before taking a position.
Engels has supported residents no matter how large or small the issue. He has been a vocal supporter for residents whose lives have been affected by airport expansion and the F35s. As a council member, he was instrumental in preserving the community gardens when they were threatened to be removed. As a planning commissioner, he has been active in the conservation of open space.
He has worked to ensure the city’s comprehensive plan reflects the needs and interests of the whole community, now and into the future. I look forward to his return to the council to continue his commitment to making certain the citizens of South Burlington are well represented.
Elizabeth Milizia
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.