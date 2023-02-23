To the Editor:
Paul Engels possesses what neither of his running mates has: a proven record of city service.
For many years, Engels has spent much of his time actively engaging in city matters and serving on city committees. As such, he knows all the issues, has worked on many of them and understands city governance from the inside. This is a huge advantage for a new councilor. There’s no lost time getting up to speed on the multiple and complex issues that the council must address.
Engels’ record as a city councilor and a planning commissioner shows he always votes in the best interests of the people and for what is good for the natural environment. He never bends to big corporations or special interest groups. Rather, Engels has consistently shown a genuine and deep concern for the people who live and work in our city, as well as a commitment to preserve our precious open lands, trees and wildlife.
I write this as someone who has served with him on the city council and who has known Engels for more than 12 years. I am confident that if we elect Paul Engels the people and our natural environment will be in good hands.
Vote for Paul Engels for city council now or on March 7.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
