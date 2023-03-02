To the Editor:
Let’s elect Paul Engels to the South Burlington City Council. Engels is an honest and kindhearted person. He is principled and trustworthy. He has always cared deeply about social justice and for decades has worked to bend the arc toward it.
I know that Engels understands the connections between uncontrolled sprawl and environmental and habitat degradation. He will continue to champion efforts for climate change mitigation and protections against further biodiversity loss.
Engels loves the city of South Burlington and has spent countless hours both on the council as well as on several critically important committees that advise the council. He is an experienced and knowledgeable visionary who will help to move South Burlington forward.
Join me and help elect Paul Engels to the South Burlington City Council.
Susan Saferstein
South Burlington
