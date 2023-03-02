To the Editor:
I’m voting for Paul Engels and Andrew Chalnick for the South Burlington City Council for many reasons. Together they bring a unique balance. Engels brings experience and an in-depth understanding of South Burlington governance from his years on the council and other city committees.
Chalnick brings a fresh view and approach from his background as a finance professional and passionate environmentalist. Both have been serving our city by actively participating in city meetings and projects, and volunteering on numerous city committees. They make a terrific team.
Susan Hartman
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.