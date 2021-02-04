To the Editor:
Dr. Travia Childs is a candidate for election to the South Burlington school board.
A veteran of the U. S. Navy, with a doctorate in global operations and supply chain management, a master’s degree in business administration, and a bachelor’s degree in science, Child’s will bring much needed expertise to the school board. Her service in the Navy included assignments as a Disbursing Officer, auditor, and financial analyst. She managed a $3 million budget for temporarily disabled military personnel.
Childs has experience as a teacher, having taught in an alternative school. She chose to live in South Burlington because of the excellent school system and her son is enrolled at South Burlington High School.
As a woman of color, she will bring to the board a much-needed perspective during these times of racial unrest.
We are fortunate to have such a highly qualified candidate for election to a two- year term on the board. Please vote for Dr. Travia Childs on March 2.
Robert L. Walsh
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.