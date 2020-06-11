In my hometown of Keene, NH, there is a local artist named Makayla Rich. I had seen some of her work online and was moved by so many of her pieces.
I reached out to Makayla to see if I sent her some photos of Brianna if she could take them and tie in the happenings of the World… COVID-19 and our grieving senior classes of 2020.
All of our seniors lost a lot with school closing with the pandemic. For our senior, Brianna Peck, she not only missed the daily connection with her friends, but Brianna had to figure out how to navigate the many leadership roles and activities she had at SBHS including ALC (Athletic Leadership Committee), Captainship for Winter and Spring sports, Chamber Singers, SJU (Student Justice Union), etc...
Being involved and connected with her peers is so important to her. Brianna also expressed feeling like many of the most valuable parts of being a senior felt like they simply vanished as school closed and things rapidly changed.
I was watching my daughter live on an emotional rollercoaster as she grieved the loss of senior year.
When the picture came in, I was in complete awe of its beauty. It speaks volumes, not only for our daughter, but many, if not all of the class of 2020. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this, this picture is truly priceless. It’s beauty and meaning in this uncertain time of the World is truly priceless. My heart is with them all as we figure out how to celebrate and honor each of them in their wonderful accomplishments. Watching this class grow over these last several months has been amazing!
SB STRONG, CLASS of 2020
Renee Parent
South Burlington