To the Editor:
Affordable housing is a critical need in South Burlington. Protection of priority remaining open spaces and natural areas is also critical. Once gone, they can’t be replaced. We need city council leadership that recognizes and provides leadership on both.
Meaghan Emery has demonstrated that balanced, respectful and thoughtful work as a member of the city council and we support her re-election in March.
As a councilor, Emery has worked for and supported the creation of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the affordable housing committee as well as expanded inclusionary zoning to allow more affordable housing in areas under development.
Additionally, she was a member of the interim zoning committee that in March 2020 reported its findings to the city as charged with “the prioritization for conservation of existing open spaces, forest blocks and working landscapes in South Burlington in the sustenance of our natural ecosystem, scenic viewsheds and river corridors.”
The land development regulations maintain development opportunities for those parcels that also include sensitive natural areas within their boundaries. Supporting Emery now means that we value both the development of affordable housing and conserving our most sensitive and vital natural resources.
Larry Kupferman
Susan Schoenfeld
South Burlington
