To the Editor:
Election day is fast approaching, as is springtime. I’m writing to encourage all South Burlington voters to value the impact of their vote, and to thoughtfully consider the importance of the re-election of Meaghan Emery to the city council’s two-year seat.
I can’t say enough wonderful things about Emery. If you don’t know much about her, I strongly encourage you to seek out her website online. You’ll discover exactly what Emery is all about — goodness, caring, community.
Emery has a working vision for South Burlington and the natural environment that sustains us.
Her re-election is an opportunity that should not be missed.
Margaret Palombo
South Burlington
