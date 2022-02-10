To the Editor:
Recent press about the South Burlington City Council race creates the sense there is only one choice: the environment and open space or more housing development. As I read some candidate support statements, I was reminded of an old song, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
Somehow that doesn’t seem the answer to this complex situation. Meaghan Emery has demonstrated willingness to seek solutions that allow competing demands to work in tandem. She does this with the lens of a homeowner outside the southeast quadrant.
I am discouraged by those who would pit housing affordability against environmental responsibility, much less claim development will focus on affordable housing. Emery consistently tries to balance these two issues. Development advocates see their position as the answer with only tacit regard for the environment and climate change, much less the fact most new developments barely create truly affordable housing.
How are the homes built of late with starting prices in the mid-to-high $400,000 range affordable for families seeking their first home? Emery advocates for standards that allow middle-income families the possibility of home ownership. Modest-sized homes, hopefully with solar-ready roofs, provide an opportunity for more families. She supports a balance of housing density and affordability that creates access for more families, using the buildable land more efficiently and protecting the natural areas.
Emery is the only city councilor living outside the southeast quadrant. Her support for open space can never be called NIMBYism — not in my backyard. She advocated for expansion of inclusionary zoning and creation of the affordable housing trust fund. She links open space resource protection with the challenges of climate change, supporting development that allows building and, at the same time, protects wildlife areas.
Emery is more than a single-issue candidate. She advocated for actions that make our community a better place to live including Penny for Paths, creation of the Climate Action Task Force, and South Burlington’s fair and impartial policing policy. Her priority is to keep South Burlington a great place for all people to live, work and play. She listens to community concerns, ever an advocate for diversity of our community and services to address the needs of all who reside here.
Let’s not “pave paradise to put up a parking lot.” Let’s re-elect a candidate with a proven commitment to all South Burlington. Cast your vote for Meaghan Emery.
Barbara Sirvis
South Burlington
