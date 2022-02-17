To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Meaghan Emery for South Burlington City Council. Emery is someone with whom I have enjoyed a professional relationship for the past 10 years at the University of Vermont, so I have firsthand experience of her integrity, intelligence, thoughtfulness and dedication to the common good.
In addition to these general grounds for my support, I believe her positions on local issues are balanced and sustainable. Her approach to local development allows for environmentally sustainable, resident-friendly growth over the long term. Her vision of growth will benefit all current residents of South Burlington and enable future families to move here.
In sum, I encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming elections, and please consider giving your vote to Meaghan Emery for city council. She is honest, right-minded, thoughtful and genuinely concerned to achieve the best outcome for all residents of South Burlington.
Deborah Cafiero
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.