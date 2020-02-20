I am writing to ask fellow citizens to vote for the re-election of Meaghan Emery to the City Council.
Meaghan has served our city with passion, intelligence and unprecedented care, and will continue to do so, when re-elected. She is a person with great heart and vision for everyone who calls South Burlington their home. Meaghan is dedicated, very hard working, analytical and attentive.
I truly believe our residents will greatly benefit by re-electing Meaghan. As we move forward, with so many crucial decisions ahead, Meagan’s expertise, diligence, perspective, analysis and utmost willingness to serve are qualities to be acknowledged and appreciated. Her keenly thoughtful, thorough and balanced approach to issues, her intellect and drive, are exactly what our city needs to maintain within the council.
Meaghan is delightfully “down to earth” and I know she serves with much humility. Her utmost concern is for the welfare of each and every person who calls South Burlington home. I know she works painstakingly hard with the aim of reaching the best decisions for the benefit of our community as a whole.
Meaghan Emery has true love, hope and real vision for our city. I’m very thankful that she desires to continue to serve. Please join me and vote for Meaghan.
Margaret Palombo
South Burlington