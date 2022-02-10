To the Editor:
What I love about Vermont is our commitment to quality of life: protecting our environment, nurturing our children, improving our schools, helping everyone thrive and creating a sustainable future for the next generation to enjoy.
Meaghan Emery has brought perspective and experience to the South Burlington City Council since 2008, with a two-year break and time to reflect from 2012 to 2014. There is no doubt that she, along with many candidates, is committed to working hard for the residents of South Burlington. However, I also know that Emery will always listen to and involve the citizens of South Burlington, ask the difficult questions and not be afraid to debate while bringing transparency and accountability to the table with such clarity and diplomacy.
Emery is mindful of how budgetary decisions impact residents. She is interested in growth and improvements to our community and daily lives that make sense and are sustainable, not growth that will make living in South Burlington less desirable or unaffordable. She advocates to protect our natural areas, improve our city services and improve working conditions for all the South Burlington employees who keep our infrastructure running smoothly.
I fully support Meaghan Emery for another term on city council.
Tricia Gustafson
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.