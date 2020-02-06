Meaghan Emery is my pick for city councilor. She brings a sensitivity to the idea that our South Burlington challenges do not belong to us alone. It is no longer sufficient to zero in on what we need to do about paving a particular street or buying a particular piece of fire equipment, as crucial as these decisions are. We are now in an era where what we do here affects every other person in our country and on the planet. If we don’t push for clean South Burlington waterways, safe skies, connected forest habitats which cross municipal boundaries or sustainable vehicles in the city’s fleet, it really does affect the whole world. Meaghan knows that this is not hyperbole. We must act locally to preserve our world.
This may mean standing up for environmental sustainability and preservation of open spaces. We can’t continue business as usual and expect a different outcome to both local and global problems. This calls for a special kind of confident, yet civil, leader.
I have always appreciated Meaghan’s calm demeanor and willingness to listen to multiple points of view. She is principled and takes the long view of what is in the best interests of South Burlington as it impacts the larger community, rather than what is expedient for one group or individual in the short run. She has consistently done the hard work of keeping herself informed on the many topics that come before the council. She has a proven track record of dedication and concern for our city and I firmly hope she will be given another opportunity to use her accumulated expertise and continue to serve.
Sarah Dopp
South Burlington