To the Editor:
How does South Burlington grow, protect and support a healthy mix of socio-economic needs and do it in a way that protects the environment? This is the essential question that the city is grappling with, and Meaghan Emery listens thoughtfully to the debate around protecting the environment and how much housing — and of what type — South Burlington needs.
She knows these two critical issues are intertwined yet is disciplined in the discussions around keeping these two policy objectives clearly defined. She demonstrates a commitment to smart growth, a pattern of land development that creates compact, walkable, transit-accessible communities with a range of affordable housing opportunities and choices.
Emery understands and advocates for the principles of smart growth and supports redevelopment of existing vacant buildings along our main transportation corridors. She is a creative thinker, problem solver and continual learner. She is a longstanding steward of our environment and natural resources. She is well versed in the goals and current research in Vermont’s Climate Action Plan.
Support Meaghan Emery for city council. She has the proven leadership and vision for creating a resilient, livable and affordable community.
Janet Bellavance
South Burlington
