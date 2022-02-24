To the Editor:
I have had the privilege of working with Meaghan Emery over the years in South Burlington on several key issues facing our city, community and schools. At every level, she has demonstrated a deep connection to the community, listening carefully to all sides of an issue and arriving at sound decisions that balance all our interests for the greater good.
She has a unique ability to see the forest for the trees on key issues, while constantly finding the balance between quality of life, affordability and financial stability.
Please join me in supporting Meaghan Emery for a new term on the South Burlington City Council.
Linda McGinnis
South Burlington
