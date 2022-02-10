To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Meaghan Emery’s reelection to the South Burlington City Council. Over the years, I have appreciated Emery’s extensive research and preparation when issues come before the council. She often brings a different perspective to discussions — one supportive of affordable housing, climate change mitigation, equity and economic development efforts within the city.
I also appreciate the fact that she lives in the northwest side of town and brings that neighborhood’s perspective to the council.
The city is currently wrestling with the complex issues surrounding proposed land development regulations and I believe that Emery will balance the competing environmental, affordable housing, landowner rights and resident quality-of-life issues involved. Please join me in voting for Meaghan Emery.
Bob Britt
South Burlington
