To the Editor:
As a longtime resident of South Burlington and someone who participates in community in various capacities, I feel strongly about supporting Meaghan Emery in her quest for renewal of her city council seat.
Emery lives in the Chamberlain neighborhood where I live and is an advocate for this part of South Burlington, as well as for the city as a whole. She’s not afraid to speak out in support of hard issues that impact all of us, not just in my part of town. She always works to balance community interest with business interests and has climate and quality of life at the forefront of her thinking and her decision-making.
There has been a lot of misinformation put out of late, suggesting that she’s not in support of affordable housing or of the needs of those with lower incomes. Nothing could be further from the truth. As one who lives in the more affordable part of South Burlington, I am always confident that she will advocate for me and for my neighbors.
Living on a fixed income, I know I can share concerns with her, and she will do what she can in her capacity to help. In other words, she’s not a mouthpiece for anyone but someone who does what she says she’ll do.
Support Emery in her run for re-election to her two-year seat on South Burlington City Council. She will continue to devote herself to us and what we need, from weighing airport encroachment and protecting wetlands and forests to allowing the building of affordable housing and strengthening the business interests in our fine city. It’s not by accident that we have reasonable growth and change in our city. It is because of thoughtful and even inspirational people like Emery serving on city council.
Carmine J. Sargent
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.