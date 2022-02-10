To the Editor:
I am writing to ask the voters of South Burlington to re-elect Meaghan Emery to another term as a member of the city council. Emery has served on the council for many years and has served us well.
As is the case of every public servant, she has at times been at the center of controversy. That’s a positive. Thoughtful disagreement leads to good council decisions.
Emery has consistently supported affordable housing and economic development. She is passionate about the environment. She is, however, a pragmatist, one who thoroughly researches a subject before voting. We need her continued presence on city council.
Vote for Meaghan Emery on March 1.
Bob Walsh
South Burlington
