To the Editor:
During the last election, and in the face of a changing climate, neighbors came together as a group under the banner Voices of the Environment (VOTE) to try to safeguard our increasingly fragile and imperiled natural habitat.
I was active in supporting this group and wish to clarify a few things.
Voices of the Environment supports candidates who are aligned specifically with its priorities. We oppose candidates who are not. By forming a group, we consolidated our resources to champion a cause, not a candidate. Our objective is to make the world better for our children and future generations. This is the essence of democracy.
All our resources — primarily time and effort, as well as money — come from dozens of individual South Burlington residents from across the city. Voices for the Environment amplifies the voices of ordinary citizens.
As for transparency in the recent election, final campaign finance reports are now in, and those reports tell a crisp story for all to read. The reports can be found on the campaign finance page of the website of the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.
What do the reports show? The campaigns of the candidates who ran as crusaders for affordable housing together spent almost $25,000. They were funded with large donations from big businesses — construction, property management, development, real estate brokerage — and the CEOs and owners of those businesses.
Some of the larger donations were from individuals who live outside South Burlington.
In no way does this mean that the candidates who received those donations are not true to their said cause of more abundant and more affordable housing, but one can wonder whether this big money would have had an influence on the candidates had they been elected.
I think we can all hope that in future South Burlington elections candidates will eschew money from big business and from individuals who don’t even live in the city.
Members of Voices of the Environment stands by our cause, which is to support environmental protection. We will continue to stand by candidates who stand by our cause.
Beth Zigmund
South Burlington
