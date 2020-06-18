Nearly everyone is convinced of the need for police reform after the death of George Floyd. But what reform? My favorite idea is to eliminate the bail system.
George Floyd was arrested for passing a counterfeit bill. Eric Garner was arrested for selling cigarettes. In nearly all such cases, the person arrested is released on bail within a few hours. Why bother? Suppose they were issued tickets to appear instead of being arrested? We have the same laws, the same sentences, the same prisons, but we would not ask the police to detain or arrest anyone on the streets. The ticket could order the person to appear for trial, or arraignment, or interrogation at the police station, or negotiation at the DA office.
My guess is that 90% or more of the use of force by police are connected with detention or arrest. If we have fewer arrests, then we have fewer cases of the crime of resisting arrest. We would have fewer injuries of both police and of citizens.
The whole idea of bail is antiquated, and it has been under attack for other reasons. But reducing street violence and resetting the police-public relationship, is a different reason to eliminate bail and a very compelling one.
Of course, there must be exceptions. People who are dangerous to themselves or others, or considered flight risks, are routinely denied bail. Those same people should be arrested the old-fashioned way instead of getting a ticket. There was nothing about George Floyd or Eric Gardner that suggested that they were dangerous.
People who ignore the ticket would be treated the same as bail jumpers are treated today.
If it became unusual for police to actually detain or arrest people in the streets, then their weapons and handcuffs could remain in their cars rather than on their belt.
If police are no longer the persons deciding to charge citizens with a crime, and if the police no longer carried instruments of force, it could greatly change police-public relationships.
Dick Mills
South Burlington