To the Editor:
In the guest perspective last week on the “Vermont Has Her Back” petition, the statement was made that no woman of color has been elected to a statewide leadership position or statewide office.
My view is that this issue is not about a particular position as much as about who holds de facto power to effect change.
It was an irony that facing this article was a photo of Sen. Kesha Ram, who has held and now holds positions in the Vermont House and Senate. Newly graduated from the Rubenstein School of Science in 2009, Kesha Ram was elected to a House of Representatives seat from the Hill Section in Burlington and served until 2016, when she ran for Lt. Governor.
She had served as a member of the House ways and means committee and as vice chair of the natural resources committee.
I worked on her campaign for lieutenant governor and in 2020 on her successful campaign for the Senate.
Rep. Kiah Morris was the second woman of color elected to the Vermont House of Representatives and last year had to resign after a series of personal threats to her life.
Like Rep. Morris, Ram had to take racial abuse during her campaign as well.
One can say that it’s the political position that matters. Or one can say that it’s the actual power and its extension that really counts.
True, a senator’s seat is not elected statewide. At the same time, in her position in the statehouse, Ram will determine the laws that shape the direction the entire state of Vermont takes on all issues — as will Rep. Hal Colston in the House.
In that sense their positions are very much statewide.
As Gov. Phil Scott just learned to his frustration, any governor only gets through as much of a suggested program as the state legislature allows.
Vermont has had one highly effective woman governor and three women speakers of the House. That puts us well ahead of the more than 20 other states, including New York and California and my home state of Ohio, which have had no women speakers and have yet to elect any woman governor.
There is always room for improvement, but Vermont is already ahead of nearly half the states in the U.S.
Ram and Colston will effect even more change.
Paula DeMichele
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.