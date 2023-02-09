To the Editor:
South Burlington is lucky to have two highly qualified candidates running for city council this year. Andrew Chalnick and Paul Engels have impeccable credentials, complementary skill sets, and an unwavering commitment to serving the city.
Chalnick has served on numerous city committees during his time here, including the planning commission, the energy committee and the Climate Action Planning Task Force. His vision for South Burlington is that of a vibrant and inclusive community that balances the demand for growth with fiscal responsibility and common-sense strategies to reduce waste and meet Vermont’s climate change goals.
He is well informed on all the issues related to city government. He does his research and actively seeks out and engages in discussion with people from diverse backgrounds. He will make an excellent city councilor.
Engels was elected to the city council in 2011, where he was one of the first to take a stand against the basing of the F-35 in the Chamberlin neighborhood. He has continued to serve on numerous city committees, including the form-based code committee and the airport subcommittee.
He currently is a member of the planning commission and the charter committee. Engels has a background in communication and television, which he has used to champion disability rights and environmental justice among other causes. He understands the role of city councilor, the responsibility, and the issues that South Burlington faces. He has proven successful in the past and his experience will serve us well.
We cannot ask for a better pair of candidates. Chalnick and Engels are committed, knowledgeable and impeccably well-qualified. Please vote for Chalnick and Engels on March 7.
Kayla Moore
South Burlington
