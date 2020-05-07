I write to communicate my support for Matt Cota’s (Development Review Board chair) decision to continue regular meetings of the DRB. In my assessment the DRB’s work is fundamental to the city’s obligation to provide planning and development services to residents and property owners (and their representatives) and, as a result, the DRB should continue to meet as long as it can do so in a manner that provides meaningful access to the public to participate in its proceedings and does not threaten public health.
Yes, the pandemic is having varying effects on individuals’ capacity to engage in activities that had been routine prior to its onset; I am sensitive to this fact, both personally and more broadly. I empathize with anyone who finds him- or herself less able to participate in civic affairs as fully as desired.
Yet, how we and our “institutions” adapt can be a source of encouragement. As an example, I am heartened by the fact that some activities are continuing, though differently, in spite of the pandemic. It is comforting to see that the “new normal” has not wiped away as much of the “past normal” as it might have.
I put the work of the DRB in this category. I appreciate and applaud the willingness of our volunteer DRB members to continue their work, though remotely, and the virtual access that City staff have put in place enabling so many residents to participate in their meetings. This access may result in “new” and, perhaps, even more participants in DRB proceedings than in the past.
Plus, the pandemic is not the only major threat to our well-being and way of life. Another relevant threat is global warming. We need more housing close to where people work so that more Vermonters have shorter commutes to their jobs, and closer access to public transportation and paths for biking or walking to work, as well as carrying out other activities of daily life.
South Burlington also needs more housing to increase its housing stock, thus, taking some pressure off the current imbalance between supply and demand that contributes to the scarcity of affordable housing in the city and region. The DRB’s work is crucial to housing development.
With the combination of interested residents and our skilled and experienced DRB members and city planning and development staff, the DRB can carry out its work competently with results that are in the best interest of the city. In addition, due to Interim Zoning, development that might have adverse effects on natural resources in many areas of city is receiving a further level of scrutiny.
In closing, thank you, DRB members. Your work benefits all who live, work, recreate, do business, and visit here.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington