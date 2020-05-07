As a member of the South Burlington Development Review Board, I would like to offer my thoughts about the board continuing to work during the pandemic.
After lawmakers in Montpelier passed emergency legislation to allow online public meetings to take place, all seven members of the South Burlington Development Review Board agreed to continue its work.
The board has heard from those who support the continuation of this vital function of city business. We have also heard from those concerned that virtual meetings may limit access for people who find them to be technologically challenging.
While both perspectives have merits, the following reflects my perspective on the board’s rationale for its decision to keep moving forward.
The pandemic has been, at best, disruptive to life as we all know it. For some, it has been tragic. The board realizes that virtual meetings are somewhat “clunky” for everyone. We would all rather be meeting at City Hall, welcoming the public to attend and participate. When this is imprudent from a public health perspective, we are fortunate to have the technology that enables us to conduct our business and welcome participation and comments from the public.
The link for each virtual meeting is publicized, and each meeting is recorded and can be viewed later at the convenience of the viewer. During meetings, public members can make verbal comments or submit written comments to the DRB for review. The virtual meetings continue to make the board’s work transparent.
The DRB is committed to ensuring that development proposals are consistent with South Burlington’s Land Development Regulations. The DRB does not create the regulations, is not pro-development, and has no stake in whether or not a project is approved or denied. This process cannot grind to a halt. Disrupting the work of the DRB by postponing projects queued up for review will delay South Burlington’s economic recovery. When our community emerges from this disruption of daily life, we will need to make sure the city is well positioned to resume the municipal, social, economic, educational, and recreational functions that make South Burlington such a special place to live.
Stay safe everyone.
Dawn Philibert
Clerk, South Burlington Development Review Board