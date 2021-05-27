To the Editor:
At the hearing held by the South Burlington Planning Commission, I urged the city to enact strong and comprehensive environmental protection standards in order to save the remaining open lands in the city from more housing developments. Here is a summary of what I said.
After compiling 11 pages of statements from environmental experts, I came to the same realization as Bill McKibben did. He said, “Back when I started, I assumed we were in a sensible argument. I thought facts could get us through. But we have to accept this argument is not about facts and science. It’s only about money.”
Like McKibben, many of us have been using facts in our efforts to get the city to draft strong environmental protection regulations. Science tell us that our survival depends on preserving as much of our natural world as possible.
Amazingly, what I read in the city’s draft environmental regulations did not reflect the facts or science. The proposed regulations add few new protection areas, and incredibly enough, eliminate some of the existing protections.
• Rather than incorporate the protections recommended by the environmental firm the city hired, the draft regulations ignore many of them.
• The draft does not protect the 20 highest valued lands identified by the interim zoning open space committee even though the economics firm hired by the city reported that preserving these 20 parcels will provide the city $5 to $16 million in benefits per year.
• The draft regulations remove existing protections for three categories of natural resources: agricultural soils, riparian areas and grasslands.
However, the most concerning aspect of this draft is that it does not accomplish the underlying purpose for which interim zoning was enacted: saving open lands. In 2018, about a hundred residents contacted the city council urging it to prevent more housing developments from destroying rural lands, primarily in the southeast quadrant.
The council responded by enacting interim zoning. But, it appears that almost no land that is at risk for development in the southeast quadrant has been protected. Moreover, since the draft regulations remove existing land protections, the new regulations will allow more — not fewer — housing developments on open lands.
Climate experts say suburban sprawl is at the heart of the climate crises, and that built environments account for 39 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Vermont is losing forestland for the first time in 100 years, and it is losing 1,500 acres of wildlife habitat every year. Over 50 animals are designated as endangered or threatened in Vermont.
Even our city’s guiding document, the Comprehensive Plan, states: “Ongoing development has generated the need to actively conserve important open spaces, forested blocks and connected wildlife habitat areas.”
The new regulations need to be significantly strengthened to help us survive the climate crisis.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
