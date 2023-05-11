To the Editor:
I write as a South Burlington resident concerned about the traffic on Dorset Street and a proposal recently aired to create an additional exit from Route 89, possibly at this venue or at Patchen Road.
I’m not aware of the considerations of placing this exit near Patchen Road but am very familiar with Dorset Street considerations as I live on Aspen Drive, which exits onto Dorset.
You may already be aware that there is quite a long line of traffic at the Williston Road end of the street. With the new construction of the Holiday Inn, we’ve heard there is a plan to reconfigure that intersection.
My concern about Dorset Street is multifaceted.
There is a traffic light at Garden Street, another at the Blue Mall, one at Market Street, a fourth at Barnes & Noble and then the one at Williston Road. The traffic gets very heavy around 2:30 p.m. and, later, around 4 p.m. Folks exiting the mall have one left-turning lane at Garden Street and two across from Market Street.
Oftentimes, the left lane is filled all the way north, and folks seem to want to turn anyway, blocking through traffic from Dorset Street as well as right-turning traffic from Garden or Market streets. Additionally, there are times when the north bound traffic blocks traffic exiting from the Blue Mall.
If one is fortunate to have as one’s destination something eastbound on Williston Road, the right lane on Dorset is usually clear with a right-hand arrow at the Williston Road end.
At the south end of Dorset, near Kennedy we have both a school and a firehouse. If there should be an emergency at the mall or farther north on Dorset Street or even on Interstate 89, I’m not sure how emergency vehicles could reach the scene in a timely manner.
Although there has been no recent publicity about the proposed exit from Interstate 89, I bring these issues to the attention of the planning board, city engineers and traffic engineers so this matter can receive serious attention before final plans are on the drawing board and decisions already made.
I recognize I have not provided solutions to these problems. However, I wonder if an adjustment in the lights might be effective, such as a blinking yellow light prior to the light turning red to indicate that one should not enter the intersection unless there is sufficient room for your car. If we can go to the moon, surely some engineer can create a method of counting how many cars can be accommodated in the stretch between lights and generate a computer activation for such a light?
I also realize there are cut outs and left-hand turn arrows at some intersections that are very helpful, but these alone are not enough to solve the congestion, especially in the center lane near Williston Road.
The cutout near the corner with Williston Road is helpful but often not accessible for those turning left and headed into the left lane on Williston Road due to the backup of traffic in the center lane.
I do hope wiser minds than mine can create a solution.
Jacqueline Rhind
South Burlington
