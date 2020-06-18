In SB, hard-working people; owners of small businesses; people who have children in school; retirees; the disabled; land lords; city workers; medical personnel; restaurants; hair dressers; fairs, markets, churches, have all been economically impacted by the COVID-19 virus, our efforts to contain and mitigate it.
At the heart of our caring and resilient community in South Burlington, is our schools. We take great pride in supporting them, trust them to educate and develop our children, and look to them to provide leadership that models and reflects the values of enlightenment and compassion.
But the school leadership, it’s board, its teachers have asked the community to approve a budget that will raise property taxes at a time when many taxpayers are struggling, have had to tighten spending, have lost income. Some of us are ok, many are not.
Here is a request to our school leadership, board and teachers: we need you to help your neighbors and find a way to live within a budget that doesn’t raise property taxes this year.
You’ve told us that 80% of the school budget is for payroll and benefits. Many hard-working people in the community have been furloughed, taken pay cuts, and are just getting back to work to try to make up what they’ve lost. This year, don’t take that pay raise and join us in showing how we’re all in this together
Joe Patrissi
South Burlington