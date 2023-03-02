To the Editor:
The wisdom of the South Burlington City Council’s decision-making depends on having city councilors with a diversity of perspectives, life experiences and priorities.
If Tyler Barnes is not elected, we are at risk of having a one-size-fits-all council. He will speak for South Burlington residents whose voices need to be represented. He is the best candidate for South Burlington’s two-year-term councilor vacancy this year. Please join me in voting for him.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
