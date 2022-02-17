To the Editor:
I need not sing the praises of Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt — this would be redundant to the recent flood of letters in their support.
Instead, I present a question and a warning: Do we want to turn South Burlington into South Jersey? If you’ve never been there — I speak from long experience — imagine a panorama of strip malls, subdivisions and clusters of big-box stores, bisected by a congested, noisy network of gas-choked streets and small highways.
Once upon a time South Jersey was farmland. What on earth happened there? Developers and their partners-in-profit bent over backwards to make sure their mouthpieces — however unwitting or well-intentioned — were elected to government, from the smallest municipalities to the state level.
Let’s be honest, the debate at the heart of this election isn’t about affordable housing. It’s primarily about more housing for middle- and upper-income folks. As we all know, for every 100 market rate units, only 10 affordable, or inclusionary, units are required to be built. Required is key here. Affordable units are accepted grudgingly by developers in exchange for the opportunity to maximize profits on market rate units.
Developers want to make money — they are not charities. Who can fault them for seeking to build? It’s what they do. However, we need not agree to sacrifice precious open spaces, further shrinking critical habitat and driving more wildlife to the fringes.
What’s more, it is magical thinking to believe that if we residents of South Burlington fall on our sword and permit our city to be completely built out, the developers will simply fold up shop. They’re guaranteed to move on to outlying, equally precious land. Development begets development.
The planning commission worked tirelessly for years on the carefully crafted land use regulations that were recently passed by a single vote on the city council after countless hours of deliberation, including multiple hours of public comment. The regulations allow for plenty of development, including affordable housing, while protecting critical natural resources in this increasingly treacherous era of climate change and environmental degradation.
Vote for both Emery and Barritt. If they lose, the new land development regulations will be at risk, and we can look forward to an explosion of new development and its terrible environmental consequences.
Beth Zigmund
South Burlington
