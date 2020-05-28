“Please stop. You are distracting my dog and that doesn’t help me.”

“I didn’t know he was working.”

“He is a dog in a grocery store wearing a service vest.”

“Is he training?”

“No.”

“You would never mess with someone’s hearing aids or wheelchair. It is the same thing.”

“You don’t have to be rude about it.”

“I don’t owe you nice for being ignorant and unkind to the disabled.”

I had to have this conversation three times in Trader Joe’s this morning to get five items. All the other shoppers were able to observe social distancing, personal boundaries, and were socially aware but these three – and there seem to always be, at least three, who just don’t get it.

And, of course, two of these people weren’t wearing masks or had gotten into the store and then pulled their masks down even though we are supposed to wear masks in public in South Burlington and Burlington. It’s usually the ones who don’t understand that rules apply to them and think anytime rules are applied it’s “rude” or “bitchy.” Nope. It’s not me. It’s you.

Service dogs are working. Leave them alone. Admire from a distance. Do not interact with the dog – no eye contact, no noises, no hands.

Sissy Bradford

South Burlington

