To the Editor:
As South Burlington’s representative on the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s board of commissioners, I’m encouraging everyone to vote yes on the waste district’s ballot in this year’s General Election.
My participation on the board of commissioners has enabled me to become well acquainted with the issues faced by the district’s current materials recovery facility (MRF), which sorts and markets half of Vermont’s blue-bin recycling. This facility is nearly 30 years old, with inefficiencies that come with old equipment and low-tech machinery. It is at maximum capacity and limits what Vermonters can recycle.
Valuable baled material must be stored outside in all kinds of weather due to lack of space. Vermonters want to recycle, and they want to recycle more. A new materials recovery facility would make that possible while preserving local jobs in better working conditions.
The new facility will be able to process up to 70,000 tons of recyclables every year — 40 percent more than the current one — conserving even more natural resources and helping reduce Vermonters’ carbon footprint by keeping more materials out of Vermont’s only landfill. It is a critical component in the climate change battle.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District needs Chittenden County voter approval to borrow $22 million to build a new, 21st-century materials recovery facility with the technology and space to handle our recyclables for decades to come. And while the district is a municipality and the materials recovery facility is publicly owned, the loan will be paid back through operational revenue.
In short: This bond will not increase your taxes.
You can make a real, tangible difference in our state and for our planet by voting yes for a new materials recovery facility.
Visit cswd.net/mrf-bond for more information, including how to get the bond ballot. The Chittenden Solid Waste District ballot is not eligible to be included on the General Election ballot all voters will receive, so call or visit your town clerk’s office or request the waste district’s ballot from mvp.vermont.gov.
This ballot will also be available on Nov. 8 at all Chittenden County polling places.
Paul Stabler
South Burlington
Chittenden Solid Waste District board of commissioners
