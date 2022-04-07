To the Editor:
Along with the arrival of spring come reminders of the outdoor fun and exercise our doggies enjoyed this winter. The snow is gone and now Mother Nature begins her struggle to recover from all the waste they’ve left behind. So, here’s the scoop on poop!
South Burlington has an estimated 3,000 dogs, but only 1,100 are licensed. It may surprise you to learn the average dog produces four pounds of poop a week. That means our licensed dogs alone produce over two tons of poop a week. Keep in mind, they also must pee. While there may not be much we can do about that, we can do something about poop by picking it up in a plastic bag and disposing of it in a receptacle or trash can.
Many of us spend a lot to make sure our dogs eat the healthiest food. It’s easy to assume dog poop is fertilizer that doesn’t pollute the environment. But a lot of dog food is high in nutrients and is so concentrated that Mother Nature just doesn’t have the energy needed to break it all down before it reaches our streams and Lake Champlain.
Dog waste is such a major source of water pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Vermont Agency on Natural Resources reference it in their pollution regulations and educational information. Dog waste produces toxins, like giardia, E. coli and blue green algae. Consequently, the puddles our kids splash in, the grass they roll in and the beach where they swim can make them very sick, and ironically, make dogs sick too. When dogs run off-leash, they leave their waste behind in other places, like natural areas. It spreads these toxins that are detrimental to wildlife.
So when you take your dog out for a walk, to play or for a potty break, make sure you bring your doggie bag and another one to share. If your dog is one of South Burlington’s 2,000 unlicensed dogs, show them how much you care and get them licensed. There are free doggie bags waiting, as a thank you.
To learn more about South Burlington’s efforts to support dogs, you can attend meetings of the Committee on Common Areas for Dogs, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information about the committee contact Betty Milizia, chair, at bmilizia@comcast.net, or Holly Rees, director of the Department of Recreation & Parks at (802) 846-4108.
Elizabeth Milizia
South Burlington
