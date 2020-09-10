On Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001, four coordinated terrorist attacks were perpetrated against the United States of America. This was the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history, causing the loss of life for 2,977 innocent victims including the loss of 343 firefighters, and 72 law enforcement officers, the single deadliest incident for first responders in our nation’s history.
On that day in 2001, a solemn tradition was begun here in South Burlington. That evening at overlook park, members of South Burlington Fire Department put together an impromptu candlelight remembrance gathering to pay tribute to those firefighters and police officers who had paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Never forget — the officers and members of the South Burlington Fire Department, past and present, regret to announce that due to public gathering restrictions in the city of South Burlington, we are unable to host a remembrance ceremony this year.
We urge families, neighborhoods, fraternal organizations, and religious communities to take a few moments to remember those whose lives were lost, and the families that they left behind. We won’t forget! We will be back next year to continue our tradition of honoring those we lost.
Robert Wheel
South Burlington
