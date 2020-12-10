To the Editor:

To my Chittenden County brethren and sistren: Unless you have an electric vehicle, please stop parking in the electric vehicle charging spots. As a once and future driver of a plug-in hybrid, I cannot begin to tell you how irritating it was to roll up to the charging spot and find it occupied by some honkin’, decidedly non-electric behemoth.

In our community, this seems particularly to be a problem at the new Hannaford on Shelburne Road. Nearly every time I go there, both charging spots are taken by cars that clearly shouldn’t be there. Today it was a non-electric SUV and some old, rusty minivan; tomorrow it will be a Jeep or a muscle car or a pickup truck.

I know those spots are enticingly close to the exit, but it’s a big parking lot. Look around; you can find something almost as close if you try.

Leave the charging spots for electric cars. Leave the curbside pickup spots for curbside pickup customers. Leave the handicapped spots for people with physical infirmities. And don’t confuse the fire lane for some VIP cabstand.

Erik Post

South Burlington

