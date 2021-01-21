To the Editor:
As a resident and former member of the South Burlington affordable housing committee, I wish to point out structural facts residents are ignoring about housing and conservation.
The development review board is taking all the hits. Keep in mind that the board rules on regulations set by city council.
The planning commission develops all the land development regulations under which the board makes decisions. The board blamed for over development just turned down a major housing development under current regs.
All changes in regs go to council for approval. First the planning commission, then the city council, hold public hearings to take comments from residents on proposed regulations. The same limited number of residents have shown up for the past two years. Almost no one showed up at planning commission meetings last year when the affordable housing committee presented its plans.
The council charged that committee to work on housing. Over a two year period, it developed an inclusionary zoning code and a transit overlay district proposal. Each addressed more affordable units and density in developed areas. The zoning code and an overlay district plan would encourage greater density of building along Williston Road and Rt. 7, thus taking pressure off the southeast quadrant. It went to the council last winter. Throughout the process, meeting dates and hearings were posted in The Other Paper and on the city’s website, along with minutes. Two public hearings were held. Who showed up to support the proposal?
Now let’s talk taxes. For decades, taxes in South Burlington were evenly divided between commercial and property, 50/50. For the past 10 years, loss of businesses because of high rents/taxes has dropped commercial to 40 percent and raised property to 60 percent.
With Sears empty for a year, the recent reevaluation of University Mall lowered commercial taxes again. The gap has to be paid for. No new housing? Higher property taxes and an unaffordable South Burlington that apartment and condo residents have already moved from to buy lower priced homes elsewhere.
We live in a county that is the economic engine for Vermont. We pay a price for that privilege in both density and taxes. Blaming city committee members and public officials who manage this balancing act, while ignoring the whole economic picture, helps no residents.
Paula DeMichele
South Burlington
Affordable Housing Advocate
